Cross River Tops Speed Limit Device Compliance – FRSC

Drivers in Cross River state lead their colleagues from the 35 states of the federation including Federal Capital Territory in complying with the newly introduced speed limiting device with Cross River State currently ranked top in the level of compliance.

The head of media and strategy of Federal Road Safety Commission-FRSC- Bisi Kazeem, told LEADERSHIP on Sunday that Cross River state is second to none in terms of compliance with the technology which aims to reduce to a significant level, the rate of accidents on the nation’s roads.

Kazeem also noted that while the FCT has the highest number of those sanctioned for not complying with the directive to install the device in their vehicles, Adamawa, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states have the least compliance.

“Out of 3004 vehicles stopped on February, 1, 2017, 505 vehicles have Speed Limiting Device fitted and calibrated to their vehicles” Kazeem said but was silent on whether the statistics was for number of vehicles checked across the nation or just limited to few states.

Kazeem also declined to comment on the number of persons sanctioned for not complying with the directive to install the device just as he was silent on the number of persons who have so far complied in Cross River state which according to him ranks first in compliance rate.

According to the FRSC head of media, “fines and mobile court conviction are the sanctions meted on non-compliant drivers, and the Federal Capital Territory has the highest number of those sanctioned.”

While reaffirming the resolve of the Corps to ensure total compliance to the device, Kazeem said ”available data has shown that over 50 percent of crashes involving commercial vehicles are speed related”

Continuing, he said “Where the Corps successfully achieve the Speed Limiting Device enforcement, we will be more than able to ‘crash the crash’.

He assured that that availability of the device would not constitute a problem as currently there are about 46 accredited vendors serving the whole nation.

