CROSS RIVER: Woman Deliver Triplets In Health Center With No Light And Water

By Elijah Ugani; Health Correspondent

A lady, Mrs. Clement Agba has delivered triplets in a Primary Health Care facility which has no light and water supply in Obudu local government area of northern Cross River State.

Obudu is 350 kilometres north of Calabar, the Cross River State capital with the facility located in Okorogung, about 20 kilometres from the Obudu main town.

Mrs Agba who put to birth, the three females on February 8, 2017 registered for the ante natal care in the facility on November 28, 2016 says the head of the facility Jacinta Ukwayi.

She told this reporter that the couple resorted to the facility due to financial constraints.

“I referred the client to the Primary Health Center in Obudu where the Doctor can attend to her but the husband complained of no money and so I was left with no option than to monitor the client who was admitted on the 8th of February” Ukwayi said.

“When I checked for feotal heart, I knew it was twins and the client had abdominal pains after a while, she complained of going to the toilet, but I saw a baby head coming out, I had to put on my hand gloves and aid the delivery of the baby, then came the second and the third” Ukwayi added.

The Health Center which serves as a control unit for all others in Utugwang South Ward has only one bed for delivery, no drip stand, no water source, no light, worn-out mattress and no drugs for use this reporter observed.

Reacting to the development, the Director General of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu commended the staff of the facility for successfully delivering the pregnant woman of triplets and called on other pregnant women to emulate Mrs. Agba.

“I want to commend the effort of the Community Health Workers in the State and especially Jacinta Ukwayi for a job well done, this has proven the capability of our staff.

“For the client, I will personally come to visit her and use her to set a pace for other Women in Obudu so that they will always visit a Health Facility where our Children are delivered safe and sound” Betta said.

The couple who could not hide their excitement, thanked God for the gift of the triplets.

The state has continued to mention the revitalization of the Primary Health System as a key with Dr. Betta telling newsmen recently that the proposed State Health Insurance Scheme will see most public health facilities being utilized.

The state currently boasts of 1,013 primary health facilities with over 50 percent not being utilized as the state hopes to complete the processes to access the USD1.5million World Bank facility for the primary health system in the country.

