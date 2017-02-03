DSS Operatives Invade Federal Government Girls College Calabar, Brutalize Teachers, Cart Away Phones

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Academic activities at the Federal Girls’ College on Thursday, Febraury 2, 2017 were abruptly brought to a halt when a team of gun tottering officers and men of the State Security Service (DSS) forcefully shot open the school gate and mercilessly beat up every male teacher in sight.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that an operative of the secret police identified as, Grace Loveth Asuquo had driven to the school with a team of fierce looking and gun tottering DSS officers and displayed extreme and mindless brutality on all male teachers they could lay hands on and even the female teachers who dared to come closer or to question their action, after her daughter, Loveth Asuquo had called her and reported that she was beaten by a Civic Education Teacher, Mr. Owai Owai, who is a member of the school’s Disciplinary Committee.

We also gathered that the SS3 F students had coerced some JSS students to sweep their class when those students were already assigned to a different task and when Mr. Owai came by and asked the SS3 students why the JSS students were sweeping their class, they arrogantly refused to answer his question.

Our source say “it was at this point that Mr. Owai asked all the students to kneel down and when they refused to do so, he now flogged each of the students two strokes of the cane, but the SS3F ring leader, Miss Loveth Asuquo took serious offence and grasp the teacher, Mr. Owai by his shirt collar, thereby provoking him to flog her with more strokes of the cane.”

This according to our source resulted in Loveth Asuquo calling her mother, Grace Loveth Asuquo who came with other DSS colleagues and brutally manhandled Mr. Owai and all other teachers, especially the male teachers of the school.

CrossRiverWatch also gathered that gun butts were repeatedly used on Mr. Owai and other male teachers including marching on them, seriously injuring them and causing dislocation on some of their joints.

We learnt that phones of all teachers present were forcefully taken from them, with one of the operatives arrogantly shouting, “Let us see what you people will use as evidence against us, you bloody civilians”.

Our source further disclosed that apart from collecting handsets from the teachers and smashing the eye glasses of some of them, a binocular belonging to a Fine Arts teacher, his phone and eye glasses were equally forcefully taken away by the ravaging hordes DSS operatives.

Some persons who witnessed the savage brutality and who spoke under anonymity called on the DSS authority, the Federal and Cross River Governments to bring all those involved in the open display of shame by the DSS operatives to book to serve as deterrent to others, while calling on the school authority to drag the power drunken DSS operatives to court.

One of the commentators said “It is a shame that the DSS, an arm of the Federal Government and neighbor of FGGC Calabar who are supposed to protect the teachers and students of that school are today their tormentors.

“There have been several instances where Nigerians have been brutalized and even lost their lives in the hands of gun tottering and trigger happy security officers for no just reason, and this is another case of arrogant display of impunity and naked power using the tax payers gun which is meant to protect them to harass and brutalized them.”

Another wondered rhetorically, “If all of us are gun tottering security men of any kind, who will be the teacher among others, and if a spoiled brat of a security officer is beyond correction in any institution outside the home, the parents should provide the education within the walls of their home where no one will break their spoiled egg.”

CrossRiverWatch was yet able to get a reaction from the DSS authorities in the state at the time of filing this report.

