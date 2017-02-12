Enyimba FC Chairman Lauds Calabar Football Fans

By Jonathan Ugbal
The Chairman of the Enyimba Football Club, Felix Anyansi-Agwu has commended the hospitality meted to his team who are currently playing their home matches in Calabar, the capital City of Cross River State due to ongoing renovations at their home stadium in Aba.
“The people of Calabar have made us feel at home here and I wish to thank our governor for maintaining full support of the team because it is not easy to play away from home” Felix said in an interview in Calabar reports the TheEagleOnline.
“I also thank the government and people of Cross River State, especially the Cross River Sports Commission, for their efforts as well as the Cross River State Football Association” Felix said.
Felix who dissociated the club from a group of fans who protested recently over the slow pace of work at the Aba stadium, appealed to supporters to continuously support the club and the government as work was ongoing and several teams have continuously played away from home, a situation he said was not unusual.
“Other teams have played away from home in Nigeria, some for even three to four seasons, so Enyimba is not doing anything unusual.
“We have only been away for one season. Right now we are in Calabar and we are doing well here. I understand that Aba fans would like to watch us play in Aba, but this is all very temporary.
“The government has not abandoned work. Things are still moving forward so I appeal to everyone to be patient and give their full support to the team so we can continue to do well.
“Enyimba is a team with a rich history and we have not come this far by being aggressive or volatile. We have always been a respectful side and cannot plan a protest against our number one supporter. I call on everyone to disregard the reports and continue to support and pray for the team.”
Short Link:
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.