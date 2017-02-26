Family Of 7 Survive Hit From Military Truck As Car Somersaults In Calabar

By Jonathan Ugbal

A family of 7 returning from church survived a car crash in Calabar Saturday night after being hit by a truck branded with the Nigeria Army logo CrossRiverWatch authoritatively reports.

The vehicle, a white colored 2008 model Lexus RX330 SUV with license registration, LAGOS LSR 615 AW CrossRiverWatch gathered from a survivor who declined mentioning his name, was returning from church service at Word Alive Church located at Anating by Atu street when it was hit by the Toyota Hilux truck painted green with “ARMY 033” boldly inscribed on it and somersaulted.

The Toyota truck had a license registration “ARMY NA 933 B05” at Marian by Mobil fueling station at about 9:00 PM Saturday night.

The Lexus vehicle is owned by one Mrs. Joy Obeten findings also revealed.

They were 5 adults and 2 kids in the vehicle at the time of the incident with all escaping either unhurt or with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the passengers were removed by sympathizers with a few who sustained minor injuries taken to an undisclosed clinic for treatment.

It is unclear if the soldier was hurt, as eyewitness say he fled the scene immediately with allegations he was on high speed at the point of collision.

The police has cordoned the scene, chasing sympathizers away as a mobile phone belonging to one of the passengers was said to have been stolen at the point of rescue.

