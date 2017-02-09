Federal Girls College Calabar Invasion – DSS Detains Five Operatives

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Nigeria’s secret police, the Directorate of State Services DSS, has detained five of its personnel over their involvement in the invasion and brutalization of teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar February 2nd.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the five operatives, including the Aunty of the student who triggered the ugly incident, are currently being held at the Calabar command.

Today.ng.com quotes an anonymous DSS source as saying the affected personnel did not get any official directive to invade the school and were arrested almost immediately the incident occurred, February 2nd, for going against the rules and regulations of the Service.

“Their arrest and detention was an indication that the DSS has officially commenced investigations into the matter in line with its set out standards of arresting such issues that involve their personnel.”

“As we speak, five of our security personnel are in detention and we have commenced investigation into the incident that happened at the FGGC Calabar. Those who went there did not have official directive to go there.

“The school has not yet reported what happened to us. The matter is going to be thoroughly investigated and if any of our colleagues is found culpable, the person will be punished according to the laws regulating the conduct of DSS staff.

“The DSS remains a law-abiding organisation and will never condone any act of lawlessness from any of its men and officers,” the source was quoted as saying.

Recall that some operatives of the Service on the 2nd of February, invaded the the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar, which is just next door to the Calabar command of the Service and brutalized teachers, firing shots and traumatizing the pupils, after a student who was disciplined by her teacher called in her aunt who is an operative.

Though the Department had earlier claimed operatives invaded the school after getting a tip that hoodlums were attacking the school, they later recanted after video evidence emerged showing operatives in the premises of the school, beating up teachers, and firing shots.

The teachers have taken their protest to the State House of Assembly and the office of the governor asking that those involved in the invasion must be brought to book among other demands.

The school has remained closed since the incident happened with only the security man on duty when our reporter got to the school.

