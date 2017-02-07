FG To Deliver NGN2.7Billion Ogoja Inland Port In 2017

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says the Ogoja Inland port and two others presently under construction in Baro and Lokoja will be completed this year, 2017.

The Managing Director of NIWA, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in Lokoja during an interaction with newsmen recently said that works on the ports at Baro, Lokoja and Ogoja had reached 98 per cent, 57 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.

Boss put the contract sums of the ports at Baro at N3.5 billion, Lokoja; N4.1 billion and Ogoja at N2.7 billion.

He said all the ports would be completed during the 2017 fiscal year, saying the ports would be provided with other auxiliary facilities.

Mustapha expressed the hope that “the ongoing process to amend the law establishing the organisation by the National Assembly would give it the teeth to bite and resolve problems of overlapping of responsibilities and conflicts in the maritime sector.’’

Construction work at the Ogoja inland port is presently ongoing in Bansara, Ogoja LGA.

