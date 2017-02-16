Fire Guts Properties Worth Millions Of Naira In Bakassi

By Frank Edima

Residents of Ikang, a suburb of Bakassi local government area, Cross River State, promptly responded to a fire outbreak at a petrol station before the arrival of security agents and good Samaritans.

The inferno destroyed properties worth millions of naira at the fuel station; Micakadof Investment Limited. It was gathered that the fire started from one of the pumps.

No life was lost in the incident even as the filling station was dispensing fuel when the accident occurred. Several soldiers from Ikang command were drafted to the scene of the fire incident to maintain law and order.

An eyewitness Akparawa John said that some youths from the area equally mobilized to put out the raging fire. He said that they used sand to put out the fire as water and detergent seemed to worsen the situation before soldiers arrived at the petrol station.

The CEO of the filling station, Mr Akaninyene Udofia said he had just left the office after offloading three tankers of fuel when they called and informed him of the outbreak.

He said that he did not know what caused the fire. Akan, who commended members of the public for rushing out to help put out the fire, confirmed that no casualty was recorded in the fire incident.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.