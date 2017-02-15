Fortune Global Humanitarian Initiative Ends Catch Them Young Campaign In Calabar South

By Otobong Clement

Fortune Global Humanitarian Initiative has ended a one day “Catch Them Young” program at Government Secondary School Anantigha, Calabar South Local Government Area, Cross River State.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization Mr. Future Inyang said the program is aimed at providing pragmatic solutions to some of the challenges facing teens in the society including cultism, low self esteem, involvement in drugs and peer pressure among others.

Inyang added that there is a need to guide young people through this period, assist them in making the right decisions and support them towards becoming whoever they wish to be.

He reiterated that the choice of Calabar South is deliberate considering the activities of gangsters and the wanton abuse of drugs that has suddenly become a personification of the place.

Sisters Love Ime Akpaninyang who speak on the topic, “Understanding Early Sexual Development” advised the teenagers to stay away from sex no matter the temptation.

She warned that the only way to secure a bright future is to abstain until they become 18 after which they should avoid unprotected sex.

Also Andy Isong, a member of the Fortune Global Humanitarian Initiative ( FoGHI) who spoke on the topic “Sexual Violence and HIV”, urged the teenagers not to keep friends that will not add positive value to their lives.

A cross section of the participants who spoke to our reporter expressed gratitude to the organizers for the enlightenment.

