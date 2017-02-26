Governor Ayade, Buratai Commission 13 Amphibious Brigade Housing Scheme In Calabar (Pictures)

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade and the Chief of Army Staff COAS, General Tukur Buratai yesterday commissioned the 13 Amphibious Brigade Housing scheme in Calabar.

The governor also donated additional residential blocks to the Brigade and N20million worth of furniture to the officers.







