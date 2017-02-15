Hoodlums Attack Youth Corper In Cross River

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Suspected hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday attacked a corps member, Miss Chinezendu Gbenimachor, at her residence in the Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Gbenimachor, a 2016 Batch B ‘Stream 1’ corps member, is currently undergoing her primary assignment at the General Hospital in Obubra as a pharmacist.

The hoodlums, who stormed her residence, injured her right thumb and took away valuables including her mobile phone at about 1am.

A neighbour, Ugba Moses, said Gbenimachor’s attackers were masked.

When contacted, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Ambekemo Eniola, said Gbenimachor had reported the matter to the authorities of the state NYSC.

Eniola added, “We are aware of the matter. The corps member reported to us that she was attacked at her residence in Obubra. We saw the injury on her hand; we thank God that it was not too serious. We have given her a permit to go and visit her parents and get some relief.’’

She advised corps members serving in the state to be vigilant and to report all suspicious movements around them to the police or any security agencies closer to them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said the matter had yet to be reported.

