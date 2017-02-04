How DSS Operatives Brutalized Federal Government Girls College Calabar Staff (VIDEO)

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

CrossRiverWatch had earlier published how operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) invaded the Federal Government Girls College Calabar and brutalized teachers because a daughter of their colleague had been disciplined.

Watch video below…

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.