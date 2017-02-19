How Face, Real P Ajaba, Challex DeBoss, Presh, Big Daddy, Celebrated Valentine At Angles Lounge, Calabar (Pictures)

It was an ecstatic atmosphere of love on Valentine’s night at the Angles Lounge, (former buddies bar) along Atekong Drive, in Calabar.

Several music stars and top comedians converge to celebrate the legendary red color of love and it was a night to always remember.

Promoter of the lounge, Eric Akpo, who is also the Special Adviser, Technical to governor Ayade was in high spirit with his wife all night along with other appointees and guests who obviously had plenty of fun.

Security was good on the night and entry attracted N2,500 at the gate.

