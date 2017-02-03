If You Are A Fake Certificate Holder, Confess To Me, I Will Grant You Amnesty – Cross River SUBEB Chair

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Stephen Odey, has said shady discoveries in the personnel verification and biometric data capturing of teachers have vindicated the Board.

Odey, who briefed reporters in Calabar on the exercise, said fraudulent activities were discovered, including teachers with fake certificates and ghost tutors.

He said: “These are nefarious acts perpetrated against the government that is struggling to pay salaries. We need to sanitize the system. We will not rest until we stabilize the system and stop those defrauding the government.’’

Odey said the Board uncovered illegal replacement of one worker in Obudu Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

“There was inclusion of a ghost worker in the nominal roll by one head teacher,’’ he added.

The chairman said the board made the discoveries during biometrics data capturing and promotion interview of teachers and LGEA workers.

He said those properly employed would not be sacked.

“But those who got in through the back door will be thrown out.’’

Odey said the board would ensure welfare of genuine teachers, “when they do the right thing. I’ve not come to witch-hunt anybody. I have come to help you; just do the right thing and let’s move Cross River State Basic Education forward,’’ he said.

The chairman advised teachers, who had medical challenges, to apply for retirement on health grounds, “to create opportunities for youths to come into the system.”

He said the inability of teachers to perform their duties on account of ill-health contributed to collapse of the education system.

Odey warned those parading fake certificates to tender them to the board and get amnesty, saying those who failed to do so would face the consequences.

“If you are a fake certificate holder, confess to me. I will grant you amnesty and point you in the right direction,’’ he added.

