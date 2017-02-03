Kidnappers Abduct Cripple In Obudu

By Our Reporter

Dare devil kidnappers yesterday at about 8pm kidnapped a crippled man named Jude Akwagiobe Agaba, popularly known as FG, in the remote village of Ohong in Obudu Local Government Area of northern Cross River state.

FG is a very popular and hardworking seller of palm wine, beer and petrol. He has maintained his small business for decades and he is well loved by so many people in the community.

But according to a family source who spoke with CrossRiverWatch, since his abduction last night, the family is not yet able to make contact with the bandits.

Our source said the kidnappers arrived FG’s home while one of the premiership matches was ongoing in a vehicle that looked like it was coming from a panel beater.

FG’s pregnant wife, Felicia according to our source, was manhandled by the kidnappers and kicked in the tummy and has been bleeding while a scan is expected to be conducted on her tomorrow to determine whether she has lost the pregnancy or not.

The Divisional Police Officer in Obudu, DSP Obeten did not take several calls to his phone.

The State Police Spokesperson, ASP Irene Ugbo also did not take her calls at the time of filing this report.

