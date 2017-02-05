Kidnappers Demand NGN5Million Ransom For Abducted Obudu Cripple

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Reports reaching CrossRiverWatch indicate that the kidnappers of a cripple Jude Akwagiobe Agaba popularly known as FG who was abducted 3 days ago have demanded a ransom of NGN5million.

Sources close to FG’s family say his close relatives which include his pregnant wife, Felicia are currently at loss on how to raise the sum.

CrossRiverWatch had earlier reported that FG was abducted Thursday night in his Ohong community base in Obudu local government area of northern Cross River at about 8PM while an English Premiership match was ongoing by armed hoodlums who kicked his pregnant wife in the process causing her to bleed.

A palm wine seller for decades, FG is said to be loved by many in the community.

The police are still yet to react to the development as calls to both the DPO in Obudu and the State Police spokesperson have not been taken.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.