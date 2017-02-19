Media Will Play Key Role In Success Of Ayadecare – Rosemary Archibong, Information Commissioner

By Ogar Monday

The Cross River State Commissioner of Information, Rosemary Archibong has stated that the media has an important and significant role to play in the success or otherwise of the Cross River State Health Insurance scheme tagged Ayadecare.

The Commissioner made this known while declaring open a one-day Cross River State Media and Communication Healthcare Financing Training organized by the Health Finance and Governance (HFG) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Calabar, the Cross State capital.

Speaking at the training, the Commissioner of information stated that “from the report I have received I have seen that at the end of this engagement and training, Cross River State will be better for it in terms of the implementation of Ayadecare”.

She praised the organizers of the training for involving all the different types of the media. From the Television, Radio, print and online, and that the training will be another goal achieved towards the implementation of Ayadecare.

A facilitator in the training who is a member of the Presidential Committee for the Implementation of the National Health Act, Prof. T.M. Akande while delivering his lecture said the idea of a State Health Insurance Scheme is birthed out of the need for Universal Health Coverage where ‘all people will have access to effective and high quality health services, without experiencing financial hardship”.

The training which was held to “deepen the understanding of journalists and media practitioners on components of the Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme” and to help “review the Cross River SHIS communication and media strategy to identify areas of media support in reporting activities of the SHIS” among others, had in participation media practitioners from both the state owned media houses and the various correspondents of the media organizations covering the state.

