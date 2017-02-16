Minika James Death, A Loss To Cross River State And Nigeria – Ayade

By Ogar Monday/Otobong Clemet

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State who represented the Governor reading the condolence message during the burial.

The Cross River State Government has described the death of Late Obongwan Minika James as a great loss to not just the family but to Cross River State and Nigeria.

The assertion was made by the State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade in a condolence message read by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu at the service of songs held for the deceased at the Presbyterian Church of Christ in Hope Waddell.

The Governor further stated that the deceased was “a voice for the voiceless and lived a worthy Christian life worthy of emulation which culminated in her being ordained as an elder in the Presbyterian church. In recognition of her leadership qualities she was made an Obongawan of Ewa Ekeng Royal House.”

Adding that, “As a high chief in court of the Obong of Calabar and a member of the Obong of Calabar executive forum, her contributions were highly valued. She is a mother and a powerful voice. Death is but a celebration of life.”

While delivering his homily on the topic “Catching a Glimpse of Heaven”, Rev. Daniel Etim enjoined all present to reflect on their lives and make necessary changes.

He said while Minika James has completed her journey here on earth, it is necessary for those still running to prepare themselves for the judgment that awaits them.

The burial had a multitude of dignitaries including the Secretary to the Cross River state government, Barrister Tina Agbor, Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator Ita Giwa, Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba SAN, Dr. Sandy Onor, among several others.

The deceased body was later taken to her Ayimo Estate for burial.

