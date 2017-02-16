One Abducted In Obudu Five Days After Release Of Cripple

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Not more than five days days after the release of FG, the abducted cripple in Ohong village in Obudu, another man simply identified as Simon, a pharmaceutical shop owner in Obudu main town, has been abducted by armed criminals.

CrossRiverWatch reliably gathered that Simon who owns the Simbless pharmaceutical shop, at No. 1 Uquart Street, in Obudu was abducted on Wednesday night at about 8:30pm in his house after closure from his shop.

One of his neighbors who spoke with CrossRiverWatch but asked not to be named, said “We were sitting out as usual as they just drove in and parked by that Chosen Church and immediately they started shooting and we all scampered. The shooting remained for over fifteen minutes and stopped so when we came out the story was out that Jehovah, as we all call him has been kidnapped”.

Miss Shaddy, another neighbor said “If the street lights were on, we for see these people because dey just parked under where street light dey. Dem shoot gun like say na war we dey.” she said.

Until the early hours of this morning, no news has been heard from the abductors and no communication has been established, our correspondent in Obudu reports.

Meanwhile the Police Division in Obudu have claimed they are on top of the matter already.

While the State Police Spokesperson, Irene Ugbo says the state command has not been briefed.

It will be recalled that FG was released only days ago after his family paid one million naira ransom to kidnappers.

