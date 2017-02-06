PHC STAFF AUDIT: Cross River Commissioner Of Health Commends Primary Health Agency For Exercise

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The synergy among the Cross River state health team that has seen the Ministry topping performance in the Ayade administration continued on Saturday when the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong went to Biase LGA to lend a helping hand to her colleague, the DG of the Primary Health Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu who has had a very hectic week doing a head count and biometric audit of the workers in the Primary Health Centers across the state.

Dr. Inyang who expressed delight about the exercise, lauded the Primary Healthcare Development Agency for their effort towards revitalizing the sector by first auditing the health work force and trying to fill all the necessary gaps that would be noticed at the end of the exercise saying, “this would aid effective and efficient healthcare delivery”.

She further noted that after the completion of the exercise and movement of PHC staff to the Agency, Cross River State will be among the first to achieve PHC under one roof.

She advised health workers to conduct themselves in a good and orderly manner throughout the course of the exercise while assuring that the Ministry will always continue lending their support to the Agency.

According to her the exercise is by no means aimed at victimizing or witch hunting any health worker in the state but to ensure that the state gets accurate data for proper planning and management.

Commissioner also frowned at the uncomplimentary and unprofessional attitude of some of the health workers towards patients and said there must be an end to it.

She said the ministry is poised to end the lackluster dedication to duty and regretted the large number of health workers using fake certificates with no practicing license to deliver services to the general public which according to her, “is a bad omen and draw back in the sector.”

“I so much have confidence that with the presence of the working dynamic DG, such discrepancies will be effectively tackled to cleanse the system.” said Dr Asibong.

Briefing the Commissioner on the progress of the exercise so far, Dr. Betta Edu said the audit has been completed in 6 LGAs while works is ongoing to complete the other 12.

She thanked the Commissioner for coming to check on them and assured her that the Agency was doing their best to clean up the mess in the system with a view to improving on service delivery.

The PHC workers while acknowledging the presence of Commissioner pledged to support the process, take their work more seriously and change their attitude towards patients. The exercise continues on Monday 6th February with mob up of 6 LGAs.

