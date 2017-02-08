By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Retired Nurses In Obudu Pay N20,000 Bribe To Get Their Pension

Following the commitment of the state government to pay pensioners this year, retired nurses in Obudu LGA have been asked to submit their documents with a sum of twenty thousand naira which the collector claims is for his transport from Obudu to Calabar and other logistics.

Mr. Joseph Utogbo, the Divisional Head of Sub-Treasury in Obudu who has been collecting the money in cash from the retirees also claimed that part of the money will be used to settle superiors in the ‘ministry in calabar.”

One of the retirees who spoke to CrossRiverWatch on anonymity, on Wwednesday morning said that her fellow retirees told her that they have submitted thier documents and paid the money as well.

The source further diclosed that there was an engagement with Mr. Utogbo on phone in the early hours of Monday asking her if she has gotten her “Blue Paper” to which she said no.

“He then asked me to hurry over it as this exercise is still on and told me that N20,000 naira fee was attached for transport to Calabar and part of the money will be used to settle his superiors at the Ministry he said”.

While speaking with another retiree, Miss Adie as she introduce herself, on Wednesday morning, she disclosed that the anticipated payment of their pension has always attracted the payment of money by the pensioners but she said she was not aware of the amount this time.

“I paid this money not beacuse I have it but because I need my gratuity. I have no chioce but to pay if this is how the government wants it.” she said.

Another retiree who also paid the money told CrossRiverWatch that she paid because she saw others paying. “I don’t want anything to delay my graduity from the government so I will do anything to make sure I get my money” she said.

Until the early hours of this morning, Mr. Utogbo has not been reached on phone or in the office to comment on the allegations.

