BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 06:48
Retired Nurses In Obudu Pay N20,000 Bribe To Get Their Pension

About the author

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Danboy

    CrossRiverWatch deserve commendation for reporting on corruption which has been the bane of our beloved country, Nigeria. Keep up the good job of standing up for the suppressed and less privileged.

    The Divisional Head of Sub-Treasury in Obudu, Joseph Utogbo, who collected the N20,000 bribe in cash from the poor retirees, ostensibly to use for “his transport from Obudu to Calabar and other logistics” and “to settle superiors in the ‘ministry in calabar’” should be charged to court and made to name all those involved in the commission of this nefarious and criminal act. Additionally, he should be dismissed from his job and made to pay back money he collected from the retirees with interest.

    Utogbo should not be collecting money from people so that he can do what he is employed to do!

    To end corruption, we must fight corruption!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu breakingnews Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health icj imoke jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security sports super highway tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team