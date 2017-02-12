Senator Owan Enoh Splashes NGN2.4Million On Network Marketing For 66 Constituents

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Senator representing Cross River Central in the National Assembly, John Enoh has splashed about NGN2.4million on 66 constituents as a form of empowerment on the Alliance in Motion global network.

One person was selected from each ward in the senatorial district with sources in the Senator’s camp disclosing that this was part of his effort to empower constituents, equipping them to cope with the realities of a harsh economy.

The registration for the networking initiative costs NGN36,000 per individual CrossRiverWatch gathered.

Represented by Agbor Okongor and his 6 liaison officers, Owan posited that the program which is tagged; ‘Project 66’ “is focused on bringing the best of Cross River Central to a global audience, by providing solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by his people today.

“This will open the doors of opportunity and prosperity by empowering our distributors to achieve financial independence and economic stability by maximizing the wealth of the market through our breakthrough products and services.”

A beneficiary, Casius Erim lauded Senator Enoh for the gesture and pledged that they were going to make him proud by using the opportunity to turn things around for themselves as well as those looking up to them.

In a similar vein, Austine Iwara advised the beneficiaries not to allow the initiative die a natural death.

They were 13 beneficiaries from Yakurr, 11 each from Boki, Ikom and Obubra and 10 from Abi and Etung local government areas in the scheme which according to its vision statement, aims “To provide unmatched innovation and quality distribution of outstanding products and services to local, regional and global markets.”

The Alliance In Motion Global initiative according to its official website is an MLM-Network Marketing company in the Philippines, presently in more than 20 countries including Nigeria and distributes nutritional supplements manufactured by Nature’s Way, a United States company.

