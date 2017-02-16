SUBEB Uncovers More Impersonation, Forgeries, Illegal Staff Replacement, Others In Boki

By Uchino Amatey

The Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board has continued its Personnel Verification, Biometrics/Image Capturing and Promotion Interview of teaching and non-teaching staff of Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) in the Central Senatorial Zone.

The exercise which entered Boki Local Government Area has led to a full on investigation into several discoveries made by the Board.

They include; more than one case of impersonation and illegal replacement of staff, forged promotion letters and certificates, irregularities in appointment letters among others.

Speaking on the issue, the Executive Chairman SUBEB, Dr. Stephen Odey disclosed that the findings of the team would be made public after full investigations into cases of certificates forgery, irregularities in appointment letters and illegal replacement of Staff have been concluded.

Expressing his disappointment in the conduct of staffs of Boki zone , Dr. Odey insisted that one of the ways the Board was working to correct these abnormalities is through the Personnel Verification and biometics/image capturing exercise.

Addressing staff before the commencement of the exercise which held at St. Manu’s Primary School, Okondi, Boki, the SUBEB Boss said he will continue to do his work diligently no matter whose ox is gored.

“I will do my job without fear or favor, I am not scared of threats because I am doing the right thing and God always protect those who do the right thing. I am here to do my work and I must do it well,” he said.

On the welfare of staff, Dr. Odey assured of the State Government’s commitment in ensuring that teachers salaries and other entitlements be paid as at when due.

He advised those with serious health challenges to follow due process of disengagement on health grounds, to give room for young, vibrant and qualified people to come into the system, he also called on head teachers not to protect any erring staff to avoid sanctions.

While urging teachers to be exemplary in all their ways, he said “you bring yourself down and that is why you are not respected. You must know that you are teachers and you are role models, so live up to your responsibilities,” he reiterated.

