University Of Calabar Holds Matriculation For Freshers As Engineering Faculty Takes Off

The University of Calabar has matriculated six thousand (6000) fresh students into various faculties and institutes of the school at the matriculation ceremony held at the Abraham Ordia stadium within the institution’s campus.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Zana Akpagu while giving his speech admonished freshers of the institution to be law abiding and take their stay in the institution seriously, so as not to disappoint all those who they left at home.

The VC also held that, the duty is on all students who have been admitted to take up the challenge to live up to expectation and defend their entrance into the University by doing well in their various departments.

Furthermore, he revealed that: “It is pertinent to inform you that more than 25,000 candidates chose the University of Calabar as their first choice in their JAMB forms. Of the 25,000, 12,340 scored above 180 in JAMB and were invited for the aptitude.

Professor Akpagu said the management’s policies will continue to be student-centered, noting his administration is ready to support the welfare of students. “The students are my priority. They are at the center of all policies of the University management,” he said.

He added that his administration is constantly waging war against lecturers’ extortion, sorting by students, indiscipline, violation of rules and procedures, rape, sexual harassment and other unethical practices.

He advised the freshers to focus on their main objective in school, stressing that anyone that engage in vices would be expelled.

Students were matriculated into various faculties, institutes and schools with the Faculty of Engineering, University of Calabar matriculating its first set of students.

