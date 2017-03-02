111 Days After: Senate Confirms Justice Onnoghen As CJN

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Justice Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This comes after months of boat rocking over his appointment in acting capacity on November 10, 2016 by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Onnoghen’s acting tenure elapsed on February 10, 2017 but was renominated by the National Judicial Council and spent a total of 111 days in acting capacity.

He becomes the first CJN of Southern extraction in 3 decades and will retire December 22, 2020 when he clocks 70 of age.

Onnoghen hails from Biase in central Cross River State.

