111 Days After: Senate Confirms Justice Onnoghen As CJN

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
The Nigerian Senate has confirmed Justice Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.
This comes after months of boat rocking over his appointment in acting capacity on November 10, 2016 by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.
Onnoghen’s acting tenure elapsed on February 10, 2017 but was renominated by the National Judicial Council and spent a total of 111 days in acting capacity.
He becomes the first CJN of Southern extraction in 3 decades and will retire December 22, 2020 when he clocks 70 of age.
Onnoghen hails from Biase in central Cross River State.
Short Link:
Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.
One Comment
Anwakang
A post he merit for, this is what i have seen about a set of people who dont do things with all amount of effort whether fair of unfair ( crossriverian), though people say we are slow, lazy………… But one thing still stand out as an iceberg that they are civilise people, our most problem is on the leader who some, either lack hunger for inclusive participation and bringine both young and old folk into one family, sometime i ask what is wrong? Because i have seen people whom God has bless with both human and others resources still eating from low level, and you all pause to ask what happen to abundant of limestone, fresh water, salt, forest oil in utuma, ito, ukwa, in biase and odukpani and other villages in other local govt area of the state? And unutilise land from obanliku to bakassi, the govt should called a conference for the state development and cleaning the state from high degree of unhelpfull leaders, gudos to justice water O, one hero for we cross riverian to emulate.