Ayade’s Aide Beats Widowed Lover In Obudu

By Ushang Ewa

The Special Assistant on youth mobilization to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, Emmanuel Utande dragged a widowed lover of his out of a vehicle Saturday in Obudu and beat her CrossRiverWatch findings reveal.

Utande, sources say, suspected that the woman, unnamed was seeing the other occupant of the vehicle, Barrister Angilibi Ogar and upon demanding that she follows him which she refused, got him vexed and he dragged her out of the vehicle and beat her.

The incidence occurred along Uquart street at about 3:30 PM during the marriage blessing ceremony of a former vice chairman in the council popularly referred to as ‘SPK’.

The Police was called in and Utande was arrested with unconfirmed information suggesting he was later released after penning down a statement and following pressure from political bigwigs in Obudu.

Utande’s lines were switched off or not reachable at press time.

But, Barrister Angilibi told CrossRiverWatch that Utande’s action was not civil and he alongside the other witnesses are ready to go any length the victim is willing to.

“We got into a car with the lady and Emmanuel came in and he said he wanted to see the lady and she said ‘I will see you when I come back from where I am going’ and that was all, the next thing we saw him dragging out the giro and flung the girl into the gutter.

“To me it was a brutal act, inhuman. For whatever reason, he had no respect for those of us who were there

“Whatever the case, whatever had been their problem, it was not present at the time he met us and he has no reason to behave the way he behaved” Ogar said.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.