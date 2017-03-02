Birthday: Ayade Donates Insecticide Treated Nets, Foodstuff To Displaced Persons In Bakassi

By Jonathan Ugbal; Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade fulfilled his promise to celebrate his birthday with the internally displace persons (IDPs) at Ikpa Nkaya, Akwa Ikot Eyo Edem in Akpabuyo local government area of southern Cross River State and donating food and support materials in the process.

Ayade turned 49 today and had promised on Saturday last week while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 5000 housing units for Bakassi returnees, a project funded by the Africa Nations Development Project, that he will return to celebrate his birthday with the returnees.

Ayade who returned from Abuja earlier in the day was welcomed by a retinue of aides before leaving for the IDPs camp.

His wife, Dr. Linda Ayade supported his donation with over 500 long lasting insecticide treated nets distributed through her Mediatrix Development Foundation.

The Governor, accompanied by his wife and other government functionaries were treated to a variety of entertaining displays and served a roast goat with a bow tie on its neck.

However, some appointees used the occasion to showcase their mobilization prowess by sponsoring a group bearing placards with praises of the Governor inscribed on them while they wore customized clothings with bold inscriptions disclosing their plans to ensure the Governor runs for a second term and several other names they have chosen for the celebrant.

Below are images from the event.

