Breaking News: Ayade Locks Out SSG, Government House Staff For Lateness

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has again locked out staff of Government House Calabar.

Ayade is said to have arrived office before 7:30 AM this morning only to find his entrance locked and when it was eventually opened moments later, directed that all entrances be locked and no one allowed to come in while he watches on CCTV, what is happening.

At the point of entry, his spokesperson, Mr. Christian Ita was the only appointee in the office with two members of the Press corps; Daniel Williams and Nakanda Iyadim.

His Deputy, Professor Ivara Esu arrived a few minutes past 8:00 AM and was allowed in without hesitation while two security operatives sneaked in with his convoy much to the chagrin of their colleagues who showed little effort to stop them.

Professor Esu has been consistent in his time of arrival as this Correspondent observed that he has been arriving office around 8:00 AM every time he is not out of Calabar, the state’s capital.

Notable amongst those locked out was the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Tina Agbor.

Civil servants, security aides and other appointees were kept out by stern looking security operatives in the Governor’s convoy.

The gates were however opened at 9:00 AM with some staff allowed to go in while those who came after are still standing outside.

Some staff who got in signed the time book on behalf of their colleagues and when presented, where not allowed entry as the security operatives faulted claims that they had arrived earlier.

It will be recalled that Governor Ayade upon resumption in June 2015, locked out staff that came after 8:00 AM which is the official resumption time for civil servants.

This reporter arrived at about 7:38 AM and was allowed in on self recognition and warned not to be late again.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.