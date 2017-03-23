College Of Education Akamkpa To Commence Degree Programs

By Elijah Ugani

The Cross River State College of Education (COE) Awi, Akamkpa is set to admit students for degree programs starting from the 2017/2018 session, Dr. Patrick Ibiam, provost of the institution told CrossRiverwatch in an interview.

Ibiam commended his predecessor for laying out the blueprint and disclosed efforts by the institution to improve on revenue to include the oil palm business and the recent approval of a Computer Based Test Center by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

“I want to commend the effort of the former provost Dr. James Ejue through his blueprint we have gotten approval to commence a degree program for the 2017/2018 academic session.

“We also got approval to absorb 35 non-academic staff from the Demonstration school to be centrally pay-rolled by the government and lastly to employ 40 academic staff to meet the challenges of the degree program.”

Ibiam who assumed office on September 1, 2016 also disclosed that; ‘the Nigerian Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE has given the college full accreditation to three programs that were given interim accreditation in 2012; these programs are Agric Education, Home Economics and Political Science.”

He lauded the Governor for granting the College tripartite approval and the entire staff of the institution, stressing that “what is fundamental is their welfare.”

However, he listed some of the challenges facing the institution to include school fees payment by students, examination malpractice and insecurity which he said was been dealt with.

