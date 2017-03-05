Duke, Imoke Join Other Dignitaries At Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Commissioning

By Jonathan Ugbal

Former Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke were among a plethora of dignitaries that thronged Abeokuta, Ogun state Saturday, for the commissioning of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

The duo were spotted entering the venue at different intervals with CrossRiverWatch gathering they exchanged pleasantries briefly upon sighting each other.

Both men, according to supporters were ‘close’ to Obasanjo while he was President between 1999 to 2007.

Duke was Governor of Cross River state while Imoke was Power, Mines and Steel Minister until 2007 when he took over from Duke as Governor.

The OOPL, Obasanjo said, is in fulfillment of his dream to record Nigeria’s history especially during the civil war.

Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo in his speech said that Obasanjo is preserving the country’s future.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.