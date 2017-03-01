Embrace Dialogue, Ndoma-Egba Tells Niger Deltans

By Ushang Ewa

The Chairman, Governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has called on warring groups in the Niger Delta to embrace the option of dialogue offered by the federal government as the current administration means well for the region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant communication office in the Board, Clara Braidewhich, a copy was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The statement quoted the senate Leader in the Seventh Senate as saying the efforts made by the Presidency to meet key personalities in the region, especially Vice President Yemi Osibanjo’s tour were commendable as they aim at bringing lasting solutions to the region’s problems.

“The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation, has in recent weeks been on a tour of major communities in the region” Victor said.

He posited that the destruction of government owned assets and other oil infrastructure will not solve any problem, as it will only worsen the infrastructural and environmental challenges, the region currently faces and called on all to embrace peace as it is the right path.

Ndoma-Egba said the region’s development will serve as a motivation to the board and developing partners and stressed the need for Niger Deltans to continuously support the government.

