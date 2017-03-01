FCE Obudu Matriculates 1500 As TRCN Inducts 763

By Elijah Ugani

The Federal College of Education recently matriculated 1500 freshers into the institution for a three-year National Certificate in Education (NCE) program.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN also inducted 763 persons which includes holders of N.C.E., B.Ed, and Professional Diploma in Education run by the College.

The Provost of the College, Dr. James Ejue congratulated the students for “overcoming the hurdles of admission” and urged them to embrace the opportunity offered them to acquire knowledge capable of transforming the society by bracing up to changes in the institution with his administration having zero tolerance for acts of bribery and corruption.

“The Federal Government has released the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira for the training and re-training of lecturers and so lecturers who are yet to acquire M.Ed or Ph.D should take advantage of this opportunity to improve our capacity for effective delivery”.

At the TRCN induction which held immediately after the matriculation, Dr. Ejue charged the inductees to take their teaching to wherever they go.

“Do your job well, aim high wherever you go, take your teaching with you, reflect the ambient of the teacher whether in the beer parlour, market or church, I am a proud teacher. The most important resource of our country is the child and for parents to entrust the child into the teacher’s care is of great concern and the teacher must live to this responsibility, teachers are better paid today”, he said.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Prof. Josiah Olusegun, represented by the Deputy Director, Field and International Operations, Mr. Adamu Bello charged the inductees to appreciate the noble profession and be ready to give their very best to the society and called on them to be good ambassadors of the teaching profession.

Responding on behalf of the inductees, the Deputy Provost Dr. Mecha Uduma thanked God and the council for the honour done them.

Uduma noted that; “teachers make every other profession possible, yet we are not given our prime position in the society, tell the Chief Executive that we are professionals and so we need jobs”.

