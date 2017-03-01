FG To Hold Public Hearing On Electoral And Constitution Review In Calabar Today

By Jonathan Ugbal

All is set for the south-south public hearing session on electoral and constitution review in Calabar.

The event billed for 10:00AM Wednesday (today), is to be declared open by Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade with a view to ensuring the interest of Cross River State is protected.

As at press time, preparations were been finalised at the Slessor Hall at Channel view hotel, venue of the event while sources at Government House Calabar say Ayade’s deputy, Professor Ivara Esu will stand in for his principal as the latter departed Calabar for Abuja Tuesday morning aboard an Air Peace airline flight.

The event is part of the federal government’s plans to strengthen the electoral system as a means to a flexible and more inclusive constitution CrossRiverWatch gathered.

