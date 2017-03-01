Man Kills Lover, Have Sex With Her Corpse In Ikom

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

A cocoa farmer, Sunday Ushie, 35 is currently cooling his feet at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force in Calabar for killing his wife Nnena Samuel and having sex with her corpse.

Ushie, who lives in Akaparabong, Ikom local government area of central Cross River State told journalists while been paraded by the police, weekend, that he had invited Nnena, a mother of two and killed her with a knife as she had denied him sex while still alive.

Ikom is 206 kilometers north of Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

“It is the work of the devil. I do not know how. I am the one that killed her. I killed her with knife.

“She was my girlfriend and I knew her for just two months before this incident happened. I slept with her corpse after killing her.

“It was strange sleeping with a dead corpse. I never had sex with her when she was alive because she never gave me that opportunity.

“I was always giving her money but she didn’t allow us to have sex,” the farmer, who said he regretted his action added, blaming the incident on the devil” Daily Post reports Ushie as saying.

The acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the deceased landlord was the one that informed the police that his tenant had been brutally murdered.

Inuwa said the murder occurred on January 27, 2017 at about 10:55 hours local time with the suspect to be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded

“This happened on January 27, 2017 at about 10.55 hours, following a report at the Ikom Divisional Police headquarters from one Cletus Etta of Adijinkpor village that his tenant was brutally murdered.

“Her right hand and left leg and mouth were severed by the suspect.

“The children of the deceased, Hezekiah (11) and Ezekiel (9) confirmed to the police that their mother was invited out by the suspect on the night of January 26 but did not return home” Inuwa said.

“Investigation is ongoing and after which he will be charged to court for murder,” he added.

