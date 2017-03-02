NDDC Donates 180 Million Books To Cross River Schools

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

In a bid to boost education and ensure that children are in school with minimal burden to their parents and guardians, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has distributed 180 million books in Cross River State reports the Guardian.

Sylverter Nsa, the commissioner representing the state on the board of the NDDC said the books were donated to 90 schools selected randomly across the three senatorial districts with 3 primary schools and 2 secondary schools, totalling 5 beneficiaries in each of the 18 local government areas of the state receiving 2 million exercise books.

Nsa who sued for patience from schools yet to benefit as they would be accomodated in the second phase also announced that all ongoing construction projects in schools will ne completed and put to use as soon as the board completes the project verification process.

“So far, we have been able to push some of the contractors back to site. Some of the projects awarded are at different level of completion while others have been completed. There are lots of road projects with economic values and we intend to complete them as soon as possible. We would also look into some fresh projects but not too many as we are poised to complete the ongoing ones” Nsa said.

He listed some of the benefiting schools to include Army Day Secondary School, Ikot Ansa in Calabar Municipal, Government Primary School, Itighidi in Abi, and St Matthias Primary School, Igiogbor in Bekwarra local government areas.

