One Dead As Herdsmen Clash With Odukpani Community

By Ushang Ewa

At least one is reported dead in a clash between Fulani herdsmen and the Obot Esere community in Odukpani local government area of southern Cross River State.

The victim, Etim Okon, a 60 year old man died Tuesday, after herdsmen allegedly inflicted injuries on him using a machete during an attack.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the Fulani herdsmen accused the community of stealing cattle and due to the inability of both parties to resolve the situation amicably, resorted to attack the community.

The Police command in Cross River State has also confirmed the attack.

The Commissioner for Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa told Journalists in a briefing Wednesday morning that the command has dispatched officers to the area and calm has since returned. He appealed for information concerning the culprits who murdered both man and cattle to enable the Police apprehend them.

“The DPO (in) Odukpani got information (concerning) the Fulani herdsmen and some people in Obot Esere in Odukpani local government area. He quickly called me and I directed that he should move his men and move to that place with a view to restoring peace and orderliness.

“On getting to that place, the whole place was deserted but (he) was able to meet with the community leader and the secretary of the area who went round with the DPO and his people and his men. As he went round, they took him to where the corpse of one Etim Okon of about 6o years old was.

“They saw the corpse with some machete wounds extensively (sic). This shows that the man was macheted (sic) by some runaway Fulani people. But, when he made further inquiries he was made to understand that the genesis of that crisis was as a result of killing of one of the cow belonging to one of the Fulani herdsmen.

“Probably, in retaliation, they fought back and macheted (sic) Etim Okon to death. He bled to death before any help could be rendered,” CP Inuwa said.

