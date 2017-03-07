Onnoghen Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Conferred With GCON

By Jonathan Ugbal

Justice Walter Onnoghen has finally been sworn in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria by the country’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo.

The swearing-in ceremony held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital came after CJN Onnoghen’s confirmation last week by the Nigerian senate 111 days after he was appointed in acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osibanjo congratulated Onnoghen and charged him to lead sweeping reforms across the Judiciary as it is the backbone to the country’s development as a fair Judiciary void of corrupt and unethical practices will mean the delivery of justice.

Osibanjo said he had spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday and extended his felicitations to CJN Onnoghen warning him that he was assuming office when Nigerians have lost confidence on the three arms of government.

In his remarks, CJN Onnoghen said his loyalty lies completely with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and pledged to discharge the duties of his office effectively.

CJN Onnoghen was the conferred with the second highest honor in the country; Grand Commander in Order of the Niger (GCON).

The new CJN hails from Biase in Cross River State and will retire in December 22, 2020. He becomes the 17th CJN and the first in 30 years from the southern part of the country.

His swearing in, puts to bed months of bickering over his future with reports suggesting that President Buhari contemplated choosing a Chief Justice for the country’s apex court from the bar due to allegations of corruption leveled against the bench.

