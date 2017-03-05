PDP Crisis: Fayose Leads Delegation To Lobby Ayade

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by their chairman, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state may have commenced a high level lobbying to put the party in shape as the tussle for the leadership of the party heads to the Supreme Court.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River is said to be loyal to the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the party much to the dismay of his counterparts who are said to be backing Ahmed Makarfi.

Fayose, accompanied by his counterpart in Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo visited Ayade in an informal lobby process within the week The Guardian reports with both Governors attending and lauding Ayade during a dinner party organised by Ayade’s wife, Linda, at the Governor’s lodge to celebrate his 49th birthday.

Sources in Government House Calabar say a meeting between the trio held far into the night with Governor Fayose avoiding journalists.

“Two of them came to see oga (Ayade) but since it was his birthday, stayed back to make it look as if they had come to celebrate with him” a source told CrossRiverWatch News Editor, Jonathan Ugbal.

It will be recalled that the PDP in the state declared their support for Sheriff after he won at the Appeal Court.

The State Chairman, Inok Edim said Cross River PDP members are law abiding citizens and respect court decisions.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Publicity Secretary had issued a statement claiming that the PDP in Cross River was in support of the Makarfi faction, a statement which the state chairman debunked the following day.

In a related development, the PDP caretaker committee has wished Governor Ayade a happy birthday.

The committee issued the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The statement lauded Ayade for his contributions to the development and upliftment of his people both at the state and national levels as a senator and now governor.

Adeyeye who urged Ayade to continue with his “landmark programs and policies” in the state also noted that the state has remained with the PDP since 1999.

“We believe the people of the state are proud to have a son like him and the PDP is equally proud of him,’’ the statement said.

