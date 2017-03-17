Producing ‘Ayade’ Was Tough But We Nailed It – Shan George

By Jonathan Ugbal

Ace Cross River entertainer, film maker and actor, Shan George says producing her latest movie ‘Ayade’ which chronicles the life of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade was so tough she sees it as a victory from “a serious tough work.”

She disclosed this in a telephone conversation with CrossRiverWatch after the premiere of the movie on March 2, 2017 on the Governor’s 49th birthday at the Peregrino Hall of the Governor’s lodge in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The movie was scripted in Bette, a semi-bantu sub-dialectal language spoken in parts of Obudu and Obanliku local government areas of northern Cross River State, a task which Shan says was a challenge as she does not understand the dialect either.

“Producing a film in a dialect that I don’t even understand is a tough challenge,” Shan said, adding that; “Successfully doing it feels like a victory from a serious tough work.”

She went on to explain the story and disclosed her most challenging moment during the production which took months to complete.

“The story of the movie ‘Ayade’ is about the challenges of coming from a poor humble background and how a young man was able to honorably work his way up, through genuine hard work.

“During the production my most challenging moments were the time spent teaching all the actors how to handle their roles, being that most of them are first timers. And my most exciting moments were during the editing when I saw that we nailed it,” Shan said.

However, she did not disclose exactly when the movie will hit cinemas when asked.

She said; “We are currently working on putting the movie in Cinema soon, and DVD soon after.”

When asked what fans should expect after ‘Ayade’, she said that she will explore the option f shooting more movies in dialects spoken in Cross River State.

“After this, my fans should expect more super movies being shot in our own native dialects here in Cross River State.”

