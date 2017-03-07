Three Killed As Communal War Breaks Out In Obubra

By Archibong Jeremiah

Another communal crisis has erupted again in Obubra local government area between Iyamitet and Adun villages leaving two dead and properties burnt.

According to our source the crisis which is not the first between them began Sunday when a Pastor of Uzana Ministry, a native of Iyamitet was allegedly killed alongside his wife when returning from Church and their corpse found at the boundary between the community and Adun.

Angered by the death of the Pastor and his wife, our source further disclosed that Iyamitet mobilized and teamed up with a neighboring village Iyamoyong and mounted a road block at St. Brendan junction Iyamoyong at about 5pm, stopped and search everyone that used that federal high way hoping to find anyone from Adun.

Furthermore, the eye witness who prefers anonymity added that “They were heavily armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous things while conducting the stop and search. Our Paramount Ruler was the one that called the Police”.

As at the time of filling this report, men of the Nigerian Army had taken control of the high way but they are reports of fighting inside the villages with one death reported in Adun.

The deceased Adun man was reportedly killed by a combined team of fighters from Iyamitet and Iyamoyong. Schools, markets and public places have all remained closed as everyone is in panic, a resident told our reporter.

Iyamitet and Adun have a history of incessant fighting with the latest which has lasted over a year over communal lands and boundary.

