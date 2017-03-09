UNICAL To Hold 30th Convocation Ceremony Saturday

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The 30th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar, (UNICAL) has been slated for Saturday, March 11, 2017.

A visit to the institution shows preparations are in top gear with decorations been carried out while several students unions, associations and bodies display banners in strategic areas welcoming the varsity’s visitor, President Muhammadu Buhari and other guests attending the ceremony.

An aide to Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, Chief Mathias Ake is to deliver the convocation lecture the varsity’s management says.

Chief Mathias Ake is the Chairman of the Cross River State Infrastructural Company limited.

His visit excited the students association of his local government area, Obudu who have also printed a banner to welcome him for the lecture.

The current Vice Chancellor, Professor Zana Akpagu also hails from Obudu.

Sokoto state Governor, Honorable Aminu Tambuwal will be awarded a Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by the institution at the ceremony.

Several others are also slated for the award of honorary degrees with over 1,000 students to receive Doctorate, Masters, Bachelors and other degrees in different disciplines.

The ceremony billed for 11:00 AM, will hold at the Abraham Ordia sports stadium in the institution.

Short Link:

