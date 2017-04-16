BREAKING NEWS
APC: Ebri Absent As Usani And Obla Factions Bridge Differences

    Danboy

    Why should Dr. Ebri attend a reconciliation meeting of Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani when their reasons for such a meeting is to announce that they attended University of Jos together and to tell us that the money being spent in Cross River state is from the Federal government not PDP?

    The federal government does not produce/manufacture the money! The money comes from resources that belongs to ALL Nigerians and from tax levies. Unfortunately the distribution of OUR money by the federal government is being politicise.

    They forgot to mention that the money they are spending in holding the meeting was stolen from OUR money that is under the custody of the federal government.

    They did not offer any reason that we will benefit from for their reconciliation.

    Watch out for these two individuals whose main objective is to form a kleptocratic government.

