APC Quietness In Cross River Will Soon Stop Says Ita-Giwa As She Dumps PDP

By Frank Edima

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has officially dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former presidential adviser on National Assembly matters to President Muhammadu Buhari who was welcomed by APC bigwigs including Senator Bassey Otu said that she is moving to a party where she can make impact alongside her contemporaries.

“I feel that with my status and political standing in Cross River, it is out of place to jump from one faction to another. It is too small… so I need a strong platform devoid of sheer impunity, selfish interests, where I will meet my contemporaries. I needed a platform of very mature, serious, committed people, so I have chosen that platform which is APC,” Mma Giwa as she is fondly called said at an event in Bakassi to announce her defection.

She also announced her plans to jolt the APC in the state from slumber and assured she is not defecting to struggle leadership with other members.

“I have not come here to struggle for any seat with you people” she said, adding that; “I have been given appropriate seat to sit down.

“I am not a quiet politician. APC has been too quiet. Now that I am in APC, that silence, quietness will stop.”

She later proceeded to officially register at her ward.

CrossRiverWatch had earlier reported that Ita-Giwa who moved from the defunct All Peoples Party to the PDP in 2003 had said she has been “idle” in the PDP for over a year now.

Political watchers say her defection may open the door for other defections with some of the appointees of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade making moves to join the APC since last year.

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.