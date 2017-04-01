Ayade ‘Clueless’ Over Tackling Insecurity – APC

By Ushang Ewa

The All Progressives Congress APC in Cross River State has berated the Cross River State Government over the rising level of insecurity occasioned by kidnapping, robbery and killings.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state chapter publicity secretary, Mens Ikpeme who alleged that armed security men operating under “different names and forms” have continuously kidnapped fellow residents.

The APC described the current situation in the state as “unusually brutal and bestial” and said it was deeply worried by the developments which showed failure on the part of the state government which it said has become “clueless.”

The statement which listed a few incidents including the assassination of its member and University Don, Dr. Emmanuel Igbeng called for serious measures to be taken to curb the challenge.

Part of the Statement read: “On the 22nd of March, 2017, at Idoru Village, Osopong Ward 1 in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River at about 3.30 p.m., several armed men in security uniforms rode into Idoru community.

“These men invaded and kidnapped 23 people (mostly women and children) to an unknown destination like the vicious practice in the jungle where animals pounce on another and snap to unknown slaughter spots without qualms.

“If security operatives are involved in this abominable act (as they have been found responsible for the severe deaths of many lives–either for pecuniary reasons or in the guise of doing their jobs), then we have no security coverage in the State.

“From one part of the State to another, hardly does a day pass without citizens of the State being inundated with distressing stories of gruesome kidnap, robbery, murder of innocents. It has thus become a common sight to find dead bodies, riddled with bullets and machete cuts littering various parts of the State with blood drenching the ground like those of animals slaughtered at abattoirs.

“Findings show that this despicable development has been generating palpable fears in the State and consequently fueling fear among the people. Security surrounding them reveals that those in the position of authority have failed to do something.

“All Progressives Congress gets worried whenever we hear these distasteful reports because it means that nobody is safe. The implication is that any one of us could be attacked, kidnapped, and/or killed in vain with none held accountable in the end.

“Recently one of our illustrious sons, a lecturer of the Faculty of Management Science at University of Calabar; Dr. Emmanuel Igbeng was assassinated in cold blood. Up till the time of writing this note, the state government has become clueless and in the dark on what to do.

“All Progressives Congress is of the opinion that serious security measures must be urgently taken to arrest these very ugly local security breaches.”

