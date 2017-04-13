BREAKING NEWS
Ayade Scores Another First: Takes Government To Those That Need It Most BY INOK SOLOMON

    Danboy

    Inok wrote that Gov. Ayade sent “a team led by the Special Adviser, Governor’s office, Mr. Ken Aklah with a team of engineers and other relevant stakeholders to commence inspections across the state.”

    The appropriate approach to address the problem would have been for the government to award a contract to an established civil engineering firm to prepare a document outlining exactly what should be done. The second step would be for the government to advertise and award another contract to three or more established and experienced civil engineering consulting firms to undertake the “inspections” of the condition of infrastructure in the northern, central and southern senatorial regions of the state using the document prepared in step one as a guide. The third step is to prepare a document detailing the conditions of the infrastructures in the state. The document is reviewed by qualified engineers in private and public sector and prioritised since financial resources may prevent the rehabilitation of all the identified structures needing repairs. Fourth step is to award contracts for the construction/rehabilitation of identified structures to the qualified lowest bidder.

    Nothing good will come out of the “inspections” just embarked on by the politicians because it lacked vision, planning, and best practice of project management.

