Cross River Paid Second Highest Bus Fare In March – NBS

By Jonathan Ugbal

Cross River State paid the second highest bus journey fare within the city in March 2017 reports from the National Bureau of Statistics show.

Residents paid an average of NGN209.09 to make Cross River second behind Abuja at NGN262.50 and just in front of Katsina state at NGN196.67.

The average fare paid by commuters “increased by 3.96% month-on-month and by 56.69% year-on-year to N127.72 in March 2017 from N122.85 in February 2017” the NBS transport fare watch report shows.

“States with highest bus journey fare within city in March 2017 were Abuja (N262.50), Cross River (N209.09) & Katsina (N196.67) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city in March 2017 were Borno (N58.00), Yobe (N60) & Enugu (N72.63)”

The report also shows that Cross River paid the third highest fare by water way passenger transport with NGN1,500.77 just behind Delta’s NGN1,625.00 and Bauchi’s NGN2,128.57.

The report also said the “Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 1.89% month-on-month and 17.87% year-on-year to N580.70 in March 2017 from N569.94 in February 2017.”

Meanwhile, residents in the state paid average of NGN1229.17 for bus journey intercity, state route per person reflecting a 2.79% year-on-year increase and a 6.65% month-on-month increase.

The Airfare charged for specified routes per single journey also increased 17.78% year-on-year and 1.19% month-on-month to NGN35,333.33.

Also, the journey by motorcycle increased to NGN141.67 in March 2017 from NGN105.88 in February 2017 reflecting a 4.29% increase year-on-year and 33.80% increase month-on-month.

