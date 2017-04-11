Cross River State Government Consult Communities Over Superhighway (Pictures)

By CrossRiverWatch

The Cross River State Government recently concluded a sensitization and consultation meeting with communities in the state over the proposed 260 kilometers superhighway.

The consultation team led by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu first visited Ekpene-Tete in Akpabuyo local government area and Esighi community in Bakassi local government area on Friday March 3, 2017 and proceeded through to other communities in the central and eventually ended on April 2, 2017 at Nyanya in Bekwarra local government area.

Professor Esu told the communities that the road will not bring misery but development as the concerns of the people have been taken into consideration and the construction will create employment opportunities for residents.

Esu told the communities that the State has withdrawn the earlier revocation of 10 kilometers either way of the superhighway and was now only revoking rights to lads situated within 70 meters of the road which is the standard.

He assured the communities that compensation will be paid to those whose properties and farmlands are affected in the course of the construction of the road and sued for their support for the current administration to enable it achieve its dreams for the state.

He was accompanied by top government functionaries whose Ministry, Department or Agency has inputs to the process.

He was welcomed with traditional dances in the communities and the chiefs, youth and women leaders took turns to voice out their challenges which Professor Esu promised the state will look into.

Pictures below…

Short Link:





Copyright 2014 Follow us on twitter @crossriverwatch Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/CrossRiverWatch Copyright 2014 CrossRiverWatch . Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.CrossRiverWatch.com as the source.