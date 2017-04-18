DG Greater Calabar City Development Authority Seeks Traditional Rulers Council Support

By Roland Enya-Forte

The Director General, Greater Calabar Capital City Development Authority (GCCCDA) Mr. Kingsley Ikpeme has called on the traditional authorities in the State to support the new Agency to deliver on its mandate.

The call was made during a courtesy visit to the Chairman Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council who is the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty Etinyin Etim Okon Edet which held at the Council of Chiefs chambers, Governors office Calabar.

Ikpeme noted that sequel to the enactment of Law No. 22016 by the Cross River State House of Assembly in June last year, the Agency was empowered to provide regulatory oversight for the development and expansion of infrastructure within the Greater Calabar area covering Akpabuyo, Akampka, Bakassi, Biase, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South and Odukpani LGA’s respectively thus, creating a well planned city that would cater for both residential and industrial needs.

He further disclosed that the Agency aims to “correct the current unbridled development and urban sprawling in Calabar as well as expand infrastructure in order to decongest the already congested Calabar metropolis”.

Hence, the need to create partnerships with relevant stakeholders in Government, the private sector and the traditional institution especially given the role of the traditional institution in development of the State and nation, he ended.

In his response, the Chairman, Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council and Paramount Ruler of Bakassi LGA, His Majesty, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet expressed his delight at the creation of the Agency which will coordinate the development of the Greater Calabar area, an area whose concept he noted goes back to the colonial times.

His words, “The creation of Director General, Greater Calabar Capital City Development Authority by HE, Governor Ben Ayade is a great development as it will bring development to these areas”.

He also observed that, “This development will ensure good road network and decongest the city which is a plus if achieved”.

His Royal Majesty, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet therefore commended the foresight of Governor Ben Ayade in considering it fitting that development should extend beyond the capital city and go deeper into the interior.

He however warned that, “Government should be very sincere and forthcoming on issues relating with its implementation, the people want to see the impact of Greater Calabar.

He concluded that his council will give needed support to the newly created agency to achieve its mandate.

