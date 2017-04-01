Environment Commissioner Decries Poor Attitude To Waste Management In Cross River

By Archibong Jeremiah/Otobong Clement
The Cross River State Commissioner for Environment, Engineer Mike Eraye has described the attitude of people in the State towards waste management as “not encouraging”.
Engr. Eraye who made the assertion in Calabar said: “The attitude of our people towards waste disposal is not encouraging; our mind is dead mostly when it comes to waste and it shows our value system. We need combine effort to get people to change their attitude towards waste management”.
The Environment Commissioner while conducting our reporters round some bin location in the State capital revealed that the worst area of lackadaisical waste management is “BPPP which is mismanaged by High Quality, we did our investigation”.
Sharing some of his experiences in waste collection Eraye said: “I have come to notice that the poorer the people, the more waste they generate. There’s a relationship between illegal settlement and waste example joints”.
As part of the strategies he employed to effectively ensure the State is clean, Mike said, “One of the first thing I did was to remap the waste location, update the data base and renamed every bin to its street which makes easier for identification, I grouped them and ensure that on daily basis they are attended to.
“We also discovered that people empty their refuse between evening and night as well as very early in the morning. This prompted us to start cleaning at night and in the morning, between 10pm and 10am”.
He further warned that, “Most people burn things in the refuse bin which is wrong, it’s metal and when you burn anything inside or near it you are damaging it, we need to stop that”.
Concluding he said: “We should try to cultivate a time culture of disposing our refuse, we are working on that and it will be the only solution. Here people will be fully aware of the time our people go round to park refuse so that they will dispose earlier and make it a routine, by this we all collectively will manage our waste”.
2 Comments
agana
I’m currently unimpressed with cleanliness level of the state as it seems the state is losing it everyday. i’m also not impressed on how the citizens have become indescriminate with disposing their waste, as this has contributed in making the state relatively unclean. I just hope enough should be done in that regards to improve the state’s clean status.
Danboy
Waste removal should be carried out from household to household on a given time and day along a particular street. Each household should be given or sold garbage plastic bags which they will use to collect their wastes and when the bags are filled they will be placed in front of their houses to be picked up on the appointed time and day, say Monday at 10 a.m..
In fact, individuals can form small refuse collection businesses where they will charge people to collect the refuse generated by those people. The government should pass anti-waste laws that will punish and/or fine those who litter. The small businesses responsible for refuse collection should be regulated and their area(s) of operation monitored regularly to ensure compliance with regulations.
The government should pay civil servants their salaries regularly so that they can pay their living expenses such as weekly refuse collection fees that will be charged by the small business refuse collectors.