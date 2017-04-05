BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 08:44
FG Will Prosecute Defaulting Contractors – Obla

About the author

Jonathan Ugbal

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Danboy

    “Federal Government will prosecute contractors who have defaulted in the execution of contracts despite receiving payment.”

    “Contractors who have received payment and are in default of executing the contracts would be brought to book.”

    “This is part of the frantic efforts of the federal government to settle indigenous contractors who have duly executed their respective contracts accumulated over the years.”

    Why are some contractors paid when they have not done anything while those who have executed their contracts are not paid?

    “We have written to Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) directing the agency to within 14 days, compile and forward the names of defaulting contractors to the office of the Special Assistant on Prosecution.”

    Is it the responsibility of FERMA to maintain the list of contracts awarded in the country? Why don’t you contact the agency(ies) responsible for award of contracts directly for list of contracts awarded?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Facebook

Tags

akamkpa apc ayade bakassi ben ayade betta edu Breaking News business calabar crime cross river cross river state crutech economy education Education election emmanuel etim entertainment health Health imoke infrastructure inyang asibong jedy agba john gaul judiciary kidnapping legor idagbo ndoma egba news Nigeria obono obla obudu ogoja opinion pdp police Politics politics security sports super highway tourism unical

Follow Us

Recent Comments

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team